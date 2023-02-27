BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to identify a suspect said to be connected to a break-in at an apartment on Fleet Street in the North End earlier this month.

The incident took place early on the morning of Feb. 19, according to police, when police said the suspect entered the apartment wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, a black hooded puffer jacket with an American flag on the back and red sneakers. Police said the suspect was carrying a black backpack with a silver stripe.

He was later seen leaving the area on foot wearing a stolen Patagonia jacket, according to police.

Police said the man also stole four purses and other items.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male of average height and medium build with black facial hair and short dreadlocks.

Police shared additional photos of the suspect in this case alongside their announcement Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4571.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)