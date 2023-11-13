BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for three people and a motor vehicle in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog last month.

Police released images Monday of three people and a vehicle sought in the Oct. 19 shooting around 4 p.m. in the area of 279 Centre St.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-13 Detectives at (617) 343-5628.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

