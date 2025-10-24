BOSTON (WHDH) - Detectives with the Boston Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying an individual in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents.

The incidents occurred in the area of 835 Huntington Avenue during the morning hours.

“The suspect has been observed exposing and touching himself in front of children as they wait for their school bus,” police said in a statement. “Following the incidents, the individual is seen leaving the area on a scooter shortly after the children board the bus.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

