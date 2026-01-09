BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone connected to a larceny in Roxbury.

Police say the larceny took place on Monday around 1:12 p.m. on December 29, 2025, at 614 Columbia Road.

Police say a package was stolen after it was delivered to the victim’s apartment building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

