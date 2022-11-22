BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said Tuesday they are looking for a man wanted in connection to an assault in the Theatre District that sent a man to the hospital.

At about 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 police responded a report of assault and battery on Tremont Street. Police said the man punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The injury required emergency brain surgery.

According to authorities, the man left the scene before police could arrive by boarding a private chartered bus. The bus has been identified by officials as well as several involved parties, though the man remains unidentified to police.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4571.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)