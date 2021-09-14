BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police seized 17 off-road vehicles over the weekend as part of their ongoing effort to address public safety complaints about recreational vehicles being driven around the city in a reckless and irresponsible manner.

The Boston Police Department Auto Theft Unit, Boston Police Drug Control Unit, Revere Police Department, Providence Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police conducted an investigation Sunday, which led to the 17 off-road vehicles being towed, according to Boston police.

Officers are expected to summons multiple suspects as part of this ongoing investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Community members with information about the storage or reckless operation of recreational vehicles can report an anonymous tip by by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

