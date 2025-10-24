BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police seized eight scooters as the result of a scooter and moped enforcement operation in response to public safety concerns.

The safety initiative also resulted in one arrest.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, police say they saw someone on a scooter weaving around cars and not staying within the marked lanes on Massachusetts Avenue.

An officer on foot told the suspect to stop and pull over. Once the driver did, police say they changed directions and tried to flee.

Police say the driver lost control of the scooter and fell to the ground. The suspect was taken in to custody.

Raynel Suazo, 19, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and refusal to submit.

Police say members of the community who have any tips and would like to submit them anonymously can do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or text TIP to 27463.

