BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police seized nine mopeds and summonsed one rider in Downtown Crossing Monday during a patrol of the area, police announced.

Boston police in a statement said officers conducted a directed patrol Monday afternoon at the intersection of Franklin Street and Washington Street with the goal of stopping all motorcycles and/or mopeds riding in the area.

The intersection is classified as a pedestrian zone, meaning all motor vehicles are banned.

In addition to the moped seizures and the summons, police said officers issued multiple verbal warnings and citations.

“The Boston Police Department would like to remind everyone that vehicles are strictly prohibited in the Downtown Crossing pedestrian zone,” police said. “This area is designated for pedestrian use only to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all visitors.”

Officials have been cracking down on moped and motorcycle violations in and around Boston this year following criticism from members of the public and public officials alike.

Just over one month ago, in early June, Massachusetts State Police troopers seized 14 mopeds and scooters in the area of Dartmouth Street and in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood.

Boston officials around the same time threatened legal action against Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub after noting an increase in illegal and dangerous driving by delivery drivers on mopeds, motorcycles, and motorized scooters.

Uber, DoorDash, and Grubhub all responded to the threat in various statements, saying they are committed to working with the city of Boston.

DoorDash on Tuesday announced new efforts to identify dangerous drivers and boot them from its platform, the Associated Press reported.

While officials continue efforts to curb illegal use of mopeds and motorcycles, Boston police this week reminded riders to stay away from other designated downtown pedestrian areas including the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, Quincy Market, and Faneuil Hall.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)