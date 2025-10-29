BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have seized nine scooters as part of a scooter conduct enforcement.

Police say on Tuesday, officers carried out a targeted enforcement operation focused on scooters and mopeds in response to ongoing public safety concerns around those vehicles that link to motor vehicle violations and violent crimes.

During the operation, police say nine scooters were seized and multiple citations, along with seven summonses for various motor vehicle law violations, were executed.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)