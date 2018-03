BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police seized drugs and a gun from a Dorchester apartment on Wednesday.

Officials found several bags of marijuana and a gun with several rounds of ammo.

Police said they arrested a New Jersey man who was living there and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession with intent to distribute.

#KeepingBostonSafe Drug Control Unit Arrests One Suspect, Seizes a Loaded Firearm and Drugs https://t.co/7DkJfO3sAK pic.twitter.com/ulYXpxdlnA — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 29, 2018

