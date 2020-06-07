Boston police seize fireworks, loaded guns in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a man after confiscating illegal fireworks and finding him in possession of a loaded gun on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for fireworks on Astoria Street in Mattapan after 6:30 p.m. were given the description of a group of males and two parked car with fireworks, police said.

Both vehicles were located and large quantities of fireworks were spotted in plain view inside of them, police said.

The owner of one of the vehicles, Wesley Pereira, 25, of Dorchester, was told that the illegal fireworks would be confiscated.

Officers were able to seize a loaded gun from the second vehicle, which was unattended at the time, according to police.

A pat frisk was performed and a loaded gun with a laser sight was found on Pereira, police said.

He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm.

