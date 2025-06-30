DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston police sergeant was arraigned in Dorchester Monday afternoon and is accused of aggravated rape of a minor and several other charges.

Paul Downey, 58, pleaded not guilty in court. Downey has been on the force for over three decades and is now off the job.

Officials say Downey’s alleged victim was someone who identified as a 14-year-old boy from the app “Grindr” back in March. They continued communicating on “Snapchat” before meeting in person.

Prosecutors say Downey would pick up the victim and drove him to the Back Bay Mall parking lot. Downey is accused of meeting the teen again last month and paying the teen for sex.

Downey was arrested on Sunday.

“These charges are obviously very troubling and our thoughts are with any alleged victims. We have faith in the Massachusetts State Police and the SCDAO to conduct a thorough investigation. The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave,” said Commissioner Michael A, Cox, Boston Police Department.

Downey is expected to return to court Tuesday and is being held without bail. The incident is still under investigation.

