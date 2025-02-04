BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Boston police sergeant charged with driving under the influence and crashing into a car in Brookline appeared in court Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Mark McKeown was driving drunk when he rear-ended another car on the VFW Parkway in Brookline on Jan. 25.

According to court documents, responding Massachusetts State Police troopers found McKeown with “… slurred speech, odor of alcohol, glassy and bloodshot eyes.”

The other driver accused McKeown of driving erratically. According to the state trooper’s report, McKeown then shouted profanities at the other driver, blaming him for the accident.

The report also states McKeown told investigators he had just come from a Bruins game, where he had five drinks. At one point, McKeown asked a responding trooper, “… do you understand who I am?”

Investigators said McKeown declined a field sobriety test before he was put in handcuffs.

McKeown exited the back of the courthouse Tuesday, while his lawyer refused to comment.

If guilty, he could face 2.5 years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

The Boston Police Department said McKeown has been assigned to administrative desk duty while an investigation takes place.

