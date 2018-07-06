BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police sergeant dog-sat a black lab from out of town as a family on vacation dealt with a medical emergency at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The family rushing to get their son to the hospital found Sgt. Sammy Silta working detail in the parking lot. The panicked family was unsure what to do with their dog Olive, until Silta offered to watch over her.

He took Olive into his air-conditioned police cruiser and looked after her for about 4.5 hours.

“We passed the time by walking around the hospital,” he said. “She wanted to go for a walk over at the Harvard Medical Campus because of the green grass. We had a fair day together, you know.”

During their walk, several people stopped Silta as they asked if Olive was a police K9.

“I said no, I just swore her in for the day as a police K9,” he said.

Olive returned to her family to enjoy the rest of their vacation after the son received medical attention.

