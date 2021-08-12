BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer is facing a drunk driving charge after he allegedly crashed his car Wednesday.

Sergeant Patrick Byrne was arrested by state police troopers and placed on administrative duty as the investigation into the incident gets underway.

“The Boston Police Department works tirelessly to build a reputation of serving with honor, integrity and service to our residents. The BPD holds its officers the highest standards and takes this matter seriously,” Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long wrote in a statement. “This arrest does not diminish the hard work of the men and women of the Boston Police Department.”

It is unclear if Byrne was injured in the crash.

No further details were released.

