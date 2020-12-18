Boston police sergeant on administrative leave amid review of body-worn camera videos

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after a body-worn camera video was released, the department’s commissioner announced Friday.

Boston Police Commission William G. Gross announced the response to the video in a statement.

“As soon as these videos were brought to my attention, I immediately ordered my Bureau of Professional Standards to open and conduct a thorough and fair investigation into this matter, and the totality of circumstances involved,” Gross said. “I have placed a Sergeant involved in this incident on administrative leave and I will take any additional action as necessary at the conclusion of the investigation. I want to encourage people to bring these matters to our attention so that we can investigate them appropriately.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)