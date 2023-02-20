BOSTON (WHDH) - Several teenagers are facing assault and delinquency charges after police say the juveniles allegedly attacked several adults in Downtown Boston over the weekend.

Officials with the Boston Police Department said it was around 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, when officers were called to the area of Franklin and Washington streets for a disturbance involving juveniles “throwing bottles at people.”

According to the department website, arriving officers found a group of youths fleeing the scene, heading down Franklin Street before they were stopped.

Five adult victims were also found in the area, three of which suffered what officials considered non-life threatening injuries.

The BPD stated that one victim had been kicked and punched while on the ground, while another had been punched in the back of the head. A third victim had reportedly been punched in the jaw, according to police.

The department stated that prior to the incident, the juveniles had been removed from a TJ Maxx for “causing a disturbance inside of the store.”

Of the group, whom police described as being “uncooperative,” a 12-year-old male from Arlington, a 16-year-old male from Framingham, and a 14-year-old male from Cambridge were arrested and charged with:

Delinquent to Wit

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon: Shod Foot

Delinquent to Wit: Affray

The department also stated that an 11-year-old suspect from Arlington was released to a parent while several other suspects, ranging between 15 and 17 years old, were to be summonsed into Boston Juvenile Court upon further investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)