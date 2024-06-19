BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Wednesday outlined planned street closures and parking restrictions for Friday’s Celtics championship parade.
Set to take place four days after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the parade will step off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden. The parade will make its way through the city and come to an end outside the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.
Parking restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday while street closures will take effect at 9 a.m.
The following streets will be closed, according to the Boston Police Department:
- Causeway Street: From North Washington Street to Merrimac Street
- Staniford Street: From Causeway Street to Cambridge Street
- Cambridge Street: From Staniford Street to Tremont Street
- Tremont Street: From Cambridge Street to Boylston Street
- Boylston Street: From Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue
The following streets will have parking restrictions:
- Causeway Street: Both sides from North Washington Street to Merrimac Street
- Staniford Street: Both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street
- Cambridge Street: Both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street
- Tremont Street: Both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street
- Boylston Street: Both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Charles Street South: Both sides from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Charles Street: Both sides from Beacon Street to Boylston Street
- Arlington Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
- Berkeley Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Clarendon Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street
- Dartmouth Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
- Exeter Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Blagden Street
- Fairfield Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Gloucester Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Hereford Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Cambria Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage
- Scotia Street: Both sides, from Saint Cecilia Street to Dalton Street
- Saint Cecilia Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Dalton Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Providence Street: Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
- West Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
- Temple Place: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
- Bromfield Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
- Park Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beacon Street
- Beacon Street: Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street
- School Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Province Street
- Somerset Street: Both sides, from Ashburton Place to Cambridge Street
- New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)
- Bowdoin Street: Both sides, from Dern Street to Cambridge Street
- New Sudbury Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Hawkins Street
- Congress Street: Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street
- State Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street
- Court Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Cambridge Street
- New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)
- Staniford Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street
- Lomasney Way: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Nashua Street
- Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Merrimac Street
- Portland Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Friend Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Canal Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Haverhill Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Beverly Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way
- Medford Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to North Washington Street
- Plympton Street: Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue
- East Dedham Street: Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Hot weather currently blanketing the region is expected to give way to cooler temperatures by midday Friday.
As fans prepare to take to the street, though, Boston police on Wednesday still urged attendees to dress accordingly.
“There will be no tolerance for public drinking or disorderly, disruptive behavior,” police said.
Fans are also banned from climbing or standing on mailboxes, bus vestibules, rooftops or light poles.
With street closures and parking restrictions in place, police urged parade goers to use public transportation.
