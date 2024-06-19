BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Wednesday outlined planned street closures and parking restrictions for Friday’s Celtics championship parade.

Set to take place four days after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the parade will step off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden. The parade will make its way through the city and come to an end outside the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Parking restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday while street closures will take effect at 9 a.m.

The following streets will be closed, according to the Boston Police Department:

Causeway Street: From North Washington Street to Merrimac Street

Staniford Street: From Causeway Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street: From Staniford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street: From Cambridge Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street: From Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue

The following streets will have parking restrictions:

Causeway Street: Both sides from North Washington Street to Merrimac Street

Staniford Street: Both sides from Causeway Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street: Both sides from Staniford Street to Tremont Street

Tremont Street: Both sides from Cambridge Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street: Both sides from Washington Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Charles Street South: Both sides from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street: Both sides from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Arlington Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Berkeley Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street: Both sides from Saint James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Exeter Street: Both sides from Newbury Street to Blagden Street

Fairfield Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Hereford Street: Both sides from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Cambria Street: Both sides, from Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage

Scotia Street: Both sides, from Saint Cecilia Street to Dalton Street

Saint Cecilia Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Dalton Street: Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street: Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

West Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Temple Place: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Bromfield Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

Park Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beacon Street

Beacon Street: Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

School Street: Both sides, from Tremont Street to Province Street

Somerset Street: Both sides, from Ashburton Place to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

Bowdoin Street: Both sides, from Dern Street to Cambridge Street

New Sudbury Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Hawkins Street

Congress Street: Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

State Street: Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

Court Street: Both sides, from Washington Street to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

Staniford Street: Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

Lomasney Way: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Nashua Street

Lancaster Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Merrimac Street

Portland Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Friend Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Canal Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Haverhill Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Beverly Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to Valenti Way

Medford Street: Both sides, from Causeway Street to North Washington Street

Plympton Street: Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

East Dedham Street: Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Hot weather currently blanketing the region is expected to give way to cooler temperatures by midday Friday.

As fans prepare to take to the street, though, Boston police on Wednesday still urged attendees to dress accordingly.

“There will be no tolerance for public drinking or disorderly, disruptive behavior,” police said.

Fans are also banned from climbing or standing on mailboxes, bus vestibules, rooftops or light poles.

With street closures and parking restrictions in place, police urged parade goers to use public transportation.

