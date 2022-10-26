BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is sharing its tips to keep families safe this Halloween.

Police are asking drivers to travel “extra slow and be extra cautious, given the surplus of super enthusiastic trick-or-treaters crisscrossing streets throughout the city,” they wrote in a blog post. Other tips for families include:

Establish a curfew of no later than 8:30 p.m. and route designed to keep Trick-or-Treaters close to home and in familiar neighborhoods

Remind children not to enter strangers’ homes or cars and avoid homes without outside lights

Attach your phone number and address to your child’s costume

Ensure costumes are bright, reflective and flame-resistant

Don’t let children eat treats until they get home

Inspect kids’ candy when they get home, and throw it out if it looks suspicious

Report any suspicious behavior or criminal activity to officers

“From all of us here at the BPD, let’s make this Halloween the safest one yet!!!” they said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)