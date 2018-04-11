Boston police shoot dog after it attacks woman in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police opened fire Wednesday afternoon on a pit bull after it attacked a woman in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Officers responded before 4 p.m. to Eustis Street for a report of an incident involving a dog and found a woman who had been mauled.

A woman was walking the dog when it got loose and attacked another woman. An officer fired at the dog when it charged at him, but police say it will survive.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Animal control has taken the dog away. No additional details were immediately available.

Police were already in the area working on a shooting investigation when the attack happened.

This is breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)