BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are increasing patrols and Downtown Crossing now that there have been reports of several violent incidents in recent weeks.

An investigation is underway after two women were seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston’s Theater District early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a stabbing on Stuart Street near the Boston Common around 2:30 a.m. found the victims suffering from stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The women, whose names have not been released, were taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Investigators with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office say the women were stabbed after a fight broke out between about 10 people as they left Tunnel nightclub.

Officers roped off Stuart Street between Charles and Tremont streets for several hours. Warrenton Street was also blocked off.

Video from the scene showed detectives scouring the area for clues, dozens of evidence markers on the ground, and a wig lying on the sidewalk.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

In the meantime, there has been a rash of incidents involving teenagers.

“It’s been an uptick in the violence of violence here in Downtown and we’ve seen it, a lot of the people who work down here have seen it, and we don’t like it, we don’t agree with it, we wish it would stop,” said Sinthia Johnson who works at City Hall.

On Monday night, a 20-year-old woman wearing braids was attacked by a group of young kids, some as young as 12 or 13-years-old. A police report states that the kids approached her and called her “a white [expletive] with braids.”

“They just pushed her and then everybody started going crazy hitting her,” said Julie Mendez who witnessed the incident.

The woman says she’s Hispanic and was attacked as she tried to walk away. The woman, who preferred to stay anonymous, showed 7NEWS video of the attack, her hospital bracelet and photos of a bump on her forehead.

The video shows four girls and two boys punching and kicking her.

“That was baffling honestly, it was incredible to see that because I have never seen any type of thing like that in my life,” said Mendez.

On March 21, a group of kids assaulted an elderly man eating a hamburger at an area Mcdonald’s. Later that night, some teens were refused alcohol at the Silvertone bar on Bromfield Street and they smashed the glass door as they left.

A similar incident happened at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse where an interior glass door is now missing after vandals struck on April 15.

Investigators believe many of these incidents are connected.

