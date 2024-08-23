BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said it will be all hands on deck for this weekend to ensure this year’s Caribbean Festival goes off safely.

At last year’s event, eight people were injured during the parade after a shooting which occurred in broad daylight. Seven people were arrested in connection with the shooting, which police said was between rival gangs in the area.

The parade is undergoing a significant change this year, marching through Franklin Park away from where the shooting last year took place.

“This is a positive event in our community,” Cox said. “You have an incident that happens and it kind of mars the events in general but the fact is, overwhelmingly, the people come, they enjoy themselves, they go home, and that’s it. We expect the same thing this year.”

This comes on the heels of a shooting at last weekend’s Dominican Festival held near Franklin Park, where officers found three male victims and two female workers suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries in the area.

