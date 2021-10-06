BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police surprised a young Patriots fan with a special gift after they recently found him wandering around miles away from his home.

Khalil Liburd, a 20-year-old Bostonian living with autism, considers himself one of the biggest Patriots fans around.

“He has his Patriots slippers, Patriots clothes, all Patriots. We go all out for that team. Go Pats!” said Khalil’s mother, Kasten Liburd.

Kasten says football is a sports that provides her son with comfort. She says he likes football so much, sometimes he wanders away from home to find a place to play football.

“That puts a scare on me, so I have to call 911 for police assistance to find him,” Kasten explained.

When Khalil wondered away from home this past weekend, Boston police officers Anthony and Fernandez tracked him down and escorted him home.

The officers returned to see Khalil on Sunday prior to Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro to play the New England Patriots. They came with a big surprise — a Patriots helmet.

“I was excited because you know there are some good officers out there. I was so overwhelmed to see the presentation,” Kasten said.

“God bless you and thanks,” was Khalil’s message to the officers.

Kasten noted that the two officers often respond to her calls for help and know Khalil well. So, when they brought the helmet, it came with a catch.

“They tell him he has to promise them that he’s not going to walk away from home and if he wants to go throw balls and stuff, he has to let mom know,” Kasten said.

Khahil says he promises not to leave home again, unless the Patriots invite him to practice at Gillette Stadium.

“Thanks Patriots. You’ve been there for me and I watch your games all the time. I want to be a football player one of these days,” Khalil said.

Khalil added that he’s never been to an NFL game and that it’s his dream to one day go to a Patriots game one day.

He’s also hoping he can wear his new helmet if he ever gets to go.

