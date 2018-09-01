Boston police SWAT team arrests armed robbery suspect in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police Department SWAT team nabbed an armed robbery suspect in Roxbury Friday night who was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet at the time of the crime, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of 280 Humboldt Ave. about 7:19 p.m. spoke with a victim who said he had just been forced into an apartment building hallway by a man armed with a revolver who stole his cellphone, wallet, and other personal items before fleeing on foot, according to police.

After the man provided officers with a detailed description of the suspect, including the fact that he was wearing an electronic monitoring device on his right ankle, police tracked him to an apartment on Homestead Street, where a SWAT team placed him under arrest.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was allegedly found to be in possession of the victim’s belongings.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court on charges including armed kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

