Boston Police thank patron who picked up cops’ dinner tab

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston cops protecting music fans outside Wednesday night’s Just Timberlake concert at the TD Garden had their Tasty Burger tab picked up by an anonymous community member.

In a #ThankYouForThankingUs post today, Boston police thanked the anonymous person who “graciously picked up the tab for the officers’ food order during their dinner break at the Tasty Burger on Nashua Street.” Police also attached a photo of the bill, which had a hand-written message: “Enjoy Dinner! Thanks for what you do! Go Sox!”

Police say one of the thankful officers said, “Whoever paid the bill didn’t need to do that but a small gesture like that really means a lot and reminds us just how much people appreciate what we do and how lucky we are to protect and serve a city like Boston.”

