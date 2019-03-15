Boston police to boost presence at mosques following New Zealand mass shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be an increased police presence at mosques and houses of worship in Boston following Friday’s massacres in New Zealand that left 49 people dead and many others injured.

“We are increasing security and stepping up patrols,” a Boston Police Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack on two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers.

In a statement, the Cambridge Police Department added, “Places of worship should be places where all can congregate without fear. As always, we will do our part to support that through increased attention with our patrols and ongoing dialogue with faith leaders to ensure enhanced peace of mind.”

