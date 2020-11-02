Boston police to send officers to all polling sites to ensure safety on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department will have officers stationed at all polling locations on Election Day, the city’s top cop said Monday.

There will be officers in place at every polling location across the city to protect the public’s right to vote but there won’t be an overwhelming police presence, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross

“We don’t want anyone to feel intimidated…But we will have assets in place if they are needed,” Gross said during a news conference at City Hall. “Each and every hour of the day will be covered.”

Gross added that his department will be ready to deal with anyone who is “hellbent on disrupting” the election or causing civil unrest.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said that 159,000 Bostonians have already cast their presidential ballots but he urged every resident to exercise their right to vote. There are 432,000 registered voters in the city.

Anyone who plans to vote in person on Tuesday must wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing, Walsh warned.

“Don’t try and make a political statement by coming in without a mask to vote,” Walsh said.

Walsh noted that it will take “a number of days” to get an official ballot count due to the high volume of mail-in ballots.

For more information on voting in Boston, click here.

