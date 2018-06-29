Boston police track down Charlestown bank robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers arrested a bank robbery suspect following a foot chase in Charlestown Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery in progress at the Cambridge Savings Bank in Thompson Square about 11:21 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said a white man wearing a white ski mask and gloves had just robbed the bank and fled on foot with money containing a GPS tracker, according to Boston police.

While tracking the money, officers spotted Robert Brady, 40, of Charlestown walking across West Street near the Clarence R. Edwards Middle School. When he saw police, officers said he broke into a sprint and was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

While he was being placed under arrest, police say they found a large bundle of money stuffed in his pants.

Brady was slated to be arraigned Friday in Charlestown District Court on a charge of armed bank robbery.

