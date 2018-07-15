Boston police turn out to honor fallen Weymouth police officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of Boston police officers were waiting near the medical examiner’s office Sunday to salute the body of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna, who was shot and killed earlier in the morning.

“I know God doesn’t need anything, but I bet he’s glad to have a warrior and a hero,” Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross said. ”

Officers from across the state lined the 15-mile route from Weymouth to Boston to salute the man Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes described as “a great family man, a great officer” who “always had a great attitude.”

“Today is about a show of respect, most importantly to show the family that their loved one, that their life was not taken for granted,” Gross said.

