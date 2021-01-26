Boston police turn to public for help identifying Dorchester robbery suspects

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police officers are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with two recent robberies in Dorchester.

Newly released surveillance video shows two of the three suspects that are believed to have participated in unarmed robberies on Adams Street and Ashmont Street this month, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of the robbery on Adams Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16 found a victim who said he was physically assaulted by the suspects and they were able to get away with his cellphone, air pods, wallet, and approximately $40.

That victim was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers responded to another robbery on Ashmont Street and spoke with witnesses who said two suspects in their late teens punched a man in the face repeatedly.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with facial lacerations and a bruise on his eye.

In that case, the suspects were able to get away with his cellphone and a bag containing his personal belongings.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4335.

