Boston police turn to public for help in search for man with special needs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help searching for a man they describe as “mentally disabled.”

Andrew Von Hendy, 60, was last seen leaving his group home on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton around 5 p.m. Friday.

He is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall white man weighing about 156 pounds with medium length black hair and a black beard.

Police say he was wearing a khaki-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 617-343-4256.

