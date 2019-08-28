Boston police turning to public for help in Roxbury death investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help solving a death investigation.

Officers responding to Brigham and Women’s Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday found an elderly man suffering from “serious head trauma,” according to police.

That man, whose name has not been released, later succumbed to his injuries police said.

Investigators believe the man may have sustained the injuries in the area of 868 Huntington Ave. in Roxbury between 8 and 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

No further information was released.

