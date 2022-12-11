BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shooting on Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that some sort of confrontation preceded the shooting and are urging anyone who may have captured video of the incident or has any information to contact BPD Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

No additional information was immediately available.

