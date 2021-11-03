BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday near 7 Wheatly Way in Roxbury, according to police. They say he suffers from mental health issues that are treated with medication.

He is described as having brown eyes and dark, curly hair. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Dimitrius goes to the McKinley South End Academy but has not been in attendance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call police at 617-343-4275 or call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)