BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a serial arsonist wanted in connection to a number of dumpster fires that have recently been ignited all over the Back Bay.

Reports came flooding in Friday evening around 6:20 p.m. after three dumpsters were set aflame behind buildings on Newbury Street, Commonwealth Avenue, and Boylston Street, according to the department.

Two more fires were reported in dumpsters behind buildings on Newbury Street and Commonwealth Avenue beginning at 1 p.m.

Five more were reported Sunday behind even more buildings on Newbury and Boylston streets and inside a Public Gardens trash barrel.

In total, 10 fires have been lit in a one-mile radius.

Many of the sites have surveillance cameras and signs that warn people of their presence.

Boston police were able to identify a possible suspect, described as a light-skinned male wearing a gray baseball hat with a black brim, dark-colored jacket with a hood while carrying a green-colored grocery bag and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Investigation Unit at 617-343-3324.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

