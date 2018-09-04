Boston police use blood trail to track down, arrest shooting suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston used a trail of blood to track down and arrest a Brockton man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in Dorchester Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to Dorchester Avenue at Centre Street for a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not made public, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the scene located a blood trail, which led to a residence in the area, officials said. While at the home, they further observed blood in the threshold and vestibule area.

Javohn Redrick, 26, was arrested after police said a sweep of the home yielded two firearms, one which had a spent shell casing and another which had an “obliterated serial number.”

Redrick is charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

