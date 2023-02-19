BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police van was involved in a violent crash overnight in Roxbury.

The crash at Walnut Avenue and Dale Street sent the van and another vehicle through a fence and onto the front lawn of a nearby home.

No additional information was immediately available.

