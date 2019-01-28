Boston police warn college students of ‘zero tolerance’ for illegal Super Bowl behavior

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the New England Patriots now just days away from competing for a sixth Super Bowl championship, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross is warning college students to celebrate responsibly after the game or face punishment.

“Boston and its surrounding communities are fortunate to have exceptional athletic teams and the most loyal and enthusiastic fans. It is our hope that you enjoy the festivities and celebrate in a safe and responsible manner,” Gross said in a letter. “Please remember that there will be zero tolerance for disruptive and illegal behavior.”

There will be temporary parking and access restrictions in place across Boston during and after the game. Starting at 6 p.m., many streets around Brighton, Kenmore Square, Northeastern, Faneuil Hall, and North Station will be impacted.

Boston police plan to roll out extra patrols at crowded bars around the city, as well as in neighborhoods that typically see an increase in activity during major sporting events.

Any student that runs into trouble with the police will have their name turned over to their respective dean of students, according to Gross.

Students are also being asked pay attention to traffic and to avoid walking with headphones and wearing dark clothing.

