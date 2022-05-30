The Boston Police Department is issuing a warning to Celtics fans to be vigilant when purchasing tickets to NBA Finals games.

“The BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” the department said in a statement.

Otherwise, ticket buyers will run the risk of purchasing invalid or counterfeit tickets.

Anyone with leads related to counterfeit ticket sales is urged to contact Boston Police. Individuals wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

The Celtics will face off against the Golden State Warriors from June 2 through up to June 19, should the teams advance to a seventh game.

