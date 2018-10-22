Boston police warn of counterfeit tickets ahead of World Series

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are warning baseball fans to beware of counterfeit World Series tickets ahead of Tuesday’s Game 1 tilt between the Red Sox and Dodgers at Fenway Park.

“Simply put, fans who choose to purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance,” the department said in a press release.

The department is urging fans to purchase tickets from authorized agencies.

“Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors,” the department said.

Anyone who has information about the selling of counterfeit tickets is asked to contact Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)