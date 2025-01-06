BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is issuing an alert to the public regarding a new text message scam targeting residents of the City of Boston.

These fraudulent messages claim that recipients have overdue parking ticket fees. The department wants residents to know the messages were not sent by the City of Boston.

If you or someone you know has been victimized by this type of crime, please report the incident to the Boston Police Department. If you see criminal activity taking place, or are in need of police assistance, always call 9-1-1.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)