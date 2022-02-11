BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious man who has been allegedly posing as a deliveryman and entering homes in South Boston.

“Detectives are currently investigating several incidents where a male states he is delivering a package and enters the resident’s home while they are inside,” the Boston Police Department said in a news release. “In each incident, the victim’s report that they were not expecting any packages.”

Police say the man has been fleeing the homes he targets when questioned about his intentions.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742 or 911.

