BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police is asking the public to remain vigilant about the threat of spiked drinks, they said this week.

The drug most often used to spike drinks, Rohypnol, or “roofies,” are scentless, colorless and tasteless. Other drugs used include GBH (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid) or Ketamine, and all can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness, “leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” BPD said.

They did not specify whether there’s been an increase in reports about spiked drinks in the city.

BPD encouraged everyone to look out for one another in social settings by using a buddy system, additional steps one can take include:

Ensure that your drink is served directly by your bartender or server. Don’t allow people you don’t know to order and bring you drinks

Watch your drink at all times

Take your drink with you to the restroom if you have to go

Keep your hand over the top of your drink when you’re not looking at it. Other creative solutions are out there to help you cover your drink

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that changes colors if they detect drugs

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way

Police are also asking partygoers to be aware of unusual behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure people away from their friends. If anyone observes someone who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night or is dressed unsuitably for the weather, they’re asked to call police.

