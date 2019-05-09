Boston police warning of counterfeit tickets ahead of Eastern Conference Final

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning Bruins fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets ahead of tonight’s opening game of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In a message on the department’s website, police said, “Fans who purchase tickets from a second or third party source are taking a chance, therefore, we encourage fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Purchasing from other sources, like online and social media sites such as Craigslist and Reddit, is done at the buyer’s own risk.”

Anyone with information about the selling of counterfeit tickets is urged to call Boston police.

Anonymous tips can be called to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

