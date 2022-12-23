BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are warning the public after an elderly man was scammed out of $9,500.

The 93-year-old man told police he was called by someone who said they were a lawyer and that his nephew had been in a car crash and needed the money for bail.

The man said he was told to take money out of the bank and deposit it in a box at the Post Office.

The man said an unknown Black man in a white motor vehicle arrived at his address and took the box of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area D-4 detectives at 617-343-4250.

Residents that receive a similar call are urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)