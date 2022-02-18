BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is warning the public about fraudulent phone calls targeting local parents.

Boston police are investigating two recent incidents involving scammers calling parents alleging that their children have been kidnapped before demanding money for their safe return.

In both incidents, the children were never actually at risk, police said.

One parent did turn over several thousand dollars through various withdrawals and digital transactions to the unidentified suspects.

Anyone who receives a call similar to this should immediately contact the Boston Police Department.

In addition to filing a report with the Boston Police Department, victims are also encouraged to report any phone or internet fraud scams to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1(877) FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or TTY 1-866-653-4261, or by visiting their website.

