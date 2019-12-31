Boston police year-end crime statistics shows drop in deadly shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has released its year-end crime statistics, showing a drop in deadly shootings.

In its report, Boston police found that there were 29 fatal shootings in 2019, 19 less than the 48 in 2018. There were 164 non-fatal shootings, an increase of 153 last year.

The report also compiled how many victims were involved in each shooting.

In 2019 there were 131 single shootings, 23 double shootings, two triple shootings, one quadruple shooting, and one incident where six people were shot at the same time.

Also listed were the number of firearm arrests in the city in 2019.

The City of Boston recorded 504 firearm-related arrests, up from the 460 reported in 2018.

