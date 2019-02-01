Boston police: ‘Zero tolerance’ for unruly behavior after Super Bowl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are making sure everyone stays safe during Super Bowl Sunday, regardless of whether the New England Patriots win or lose.

The Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta but Police Commissioner William G. Gross is preparing for celebrations across the city.

“Any student behaving in a way that warrants the intervention of police because of misconduct will have their name turned over to the respective dean of students for appropriate discipline,” he warned the surrounding college communities.

Gross also warned the rest of the city to stay safe and out of trouble.

“Please remember that there will be zero tolerance for disruptive and illegal behavior,” he said.

The city has issued a number of parking bans beginning Sunday night and lasting until 1 a.m. on Monday.

There will be temporary parking and access restrictions in place across Boston during and after the game. Starting at 6 p.m., many streets around Brighton, Kenmore Square, Northeastern, Faneuil Hall, and North Station will be impacted.

Boston police plan to roll out extra patrols at crowded bars around the city, as well as in neighborhoods that typically see an increase in activity during major sporting events.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh says he feels confident that the Patriots are prepared to take on the Rams.

“Listen. We have Tom Brady. We have the best quarterback in NFL history, the best coach in NFL history,” he said. “We have an incredible rookie running back. We have an incredible tight end. We have cornerbacks, safeties, receivers. I mean figure it out for yourself.”

Students are also being asked pay attention to traffic and to avoid walking with headphones and wearing dark clothing.

