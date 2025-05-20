BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart is thrilled with the big names coming to celebrate Independence Day in Boston this year. And it’s one that has a special significance for the Maestro.

“Of course, this is the 250th anniversary one year ahead of the nation’s birth, the 250th anniversary of Massachusetts starting it all, the revolution,” said Lockhart. “It is my 30th anniversary as conductor of the Boston Pops and that’s thrilling, that’s really exciting.”

Boston’s own Bell Biv Devoe will be making their debut as part of the Fourth of July event on the Esplanade.

They’ve previously played with the Pops, performing the Start Spangled Banner during the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Singer Leann Rimes will be bringing her Grammy-winning voice back to Boston for the celebration. She performed with the Pops in 2003 and Lockhart says he’s thrilled to have her back.

“She was very very young, I mean, she was a breakout artist at 14, and it’s going to be wonderful to welcome her back as the amazing, mature vocalist she is now,” Lockhart said.

Another returning star bringing the fireworks this year is singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr.

The “Hamilton” star was part of the Pop’s 2017 Fourth of July performance and Lockhart says he’s delighted to be working with such a talented lineup.

Once again this year, you’ll be able to watch the festivities on Channel 7. It will also be shown nationally on the CW Network.

7NEWS General Manager Jimmy Rogers says its thrilling to be able to bring the Pops’ Annual Extravaganza to viewers.

“We’re really, really excited to continue our partnership with the Boston Pops and over the past several years it’s been an absolute honor to bring this monumental event into the homes of our Boston viewers and throughout Massachusetts,” said Rogers.

And with all the star power ready to dazzle the crowd along the Charles River, Lockhart says he’s proud to bring Boston’s biggest celebration to the whole country.

“It does have sort of a local feel to it, and I think that’s why it’s so popular everywhere,” said Lockhart. “I’m so grateful that everybody sort of looks to Boston as the kind of hometown to our nation’s birthday party.”

