BOSTON (WHDH) - Broadway star Kelli O’Hara will join the Boston Pops and a slate of other musical acts at the 50th Anniversary Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular later this year, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced.

The Pops announced this year’s Fireworks Spectacular lineup on Wednesday.

In addition to O’Hara, the lineup includes The Mavericks, a rock and country group; singer Darlene Love and the Singing Sergeants from the US Air Force Band.

Boston’s annual Independence Day musical celebration dates back nearly 100 years. A fireworks display was added in 1974.

“When philanthropist David Mugar introduced fireworks and cannons to the Pops annual July Fourth concert in 1974, he created an iconic tradition that would unite millions in music and celebration over the years and would showcase Boston as the birthplace of our democracy,” said Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart in a statement. “I am grateful to be able to carry forward that legacy in this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this extraordinary event, our orchestra’s gift to the great city of Boston.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra president and CEO Chad Smith in his own statement said the free July 4 concert “has become a signature Boston event” since its first iteration in 1929.

Smith thanked state and local officials as well as supporters and said the BSO is “again proud to host this year’s celebration.”

Festivities will begin at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. After musical performances, fireworks will begin over the Charles River at 10:30 p.m.

Learn more about this year’s Fireworks Spectacular here.

